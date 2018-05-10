Introducing The 2018 Nobel Prize Laureates In The Sciences

This week, researchers in physiology or medicine, physics, and chemistry received word that they had won this year’s Nobel Prize, one of the top honors in science. The awards went to researchers in a variety of fields: In physiology or medicine, James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo won for work in immunotherapy; Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland won in physics for work with ultrafast laser pulses and Arthur Ashkin received the award for work with a technique called “optical tweezers;” In chemistry, George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter were honored “for the phage display of peptides and antibodies” and Frances Arnold received recognition “for the directed evolution of enzymes.” (You can listen to our interview with Dr. Arnold here.)

Sarah Kaplan, science reporter at the Washington Post, joins Ira to talk about this year’s Nobel Prizes and efforts to make the awards more representative of the diversity in science. They’ll also talk about the latest meeting of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change—where the world’s top climate scientists are assessing how feasible it is that Earth might limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius—and about a distant dwarf planet in our solar system nicknamed the Goblin.