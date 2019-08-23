 08/23/2019

How We Use Land Contributes To Climate Change

17:37 minutes

white cattle graze in the grass among burnt trees
Burned pastureland in the Amazon. Credit: Frontpage, via Shutterstock.

From cutting back on fossil fuels to planting a million trees, people and policymakers around the world are looking for more ways to curb climate change. Another solution to add to the list is changing how we use land. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, released a special report this month that emphasized the importance of proper land management, such as protecting forests from being converted to farmland, has on mitigating climate change. 

Cynthia Rosenzwieg, a senior research scientist at NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and one of the lead authors of the report, will join Ira to talk about ways we can use land to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.

Further Reading

Sign up for Degrees Of Change, and stay on top of today's most important climate stories.

Segment Guests

Cynthia Rosenzwieg

Cynthia Rosenzwieg is a senior research scientist at NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Lucy Huang

Lucy Huang is a freelance radio producer and was Science Friday’s summer 2018 radio intern. When she’s not covering science stories, she’s busy procrasti-baking.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

A Spike In Tree Loss Puts The Amazon Rainforest At Risk

The Amazon Rainforest may soon be classified as a savanna instead of a rainforest, due to accelerating deforestation. What does that mean for the planet?

Read More

Reinventing Farming for a Changing Climate

Climate change may increase pests and turn dry soil to dust. Farmers are already on the offensive.

Read More