Is America Ready For A Climate Change Candidate?

“Nothing is stronger than an idea whose time has come.” So goes the saying. And for Washington state governor Jay Inslee, that idea is climate change. He has staked his run for the White House in 2020 on what he calls “America’s Climate Mission,” and his campaign platform says “defeating climate change is the defining challenge of our time and [it] must be the foremost priority for the next president.”

For a little historical perspective, however, consider that climate change was practically a non-issue in the last presidential election. There were no specific questions about climate policy in the debates. And only five minutes and twenty-seven seconds—two percent of total talking time—were spent on climate change across all three presidential debates.

In this conversation, Ira discusses Gov. Inslee’s presidential ambitions, and the science issues that have defined his time as governor of Washington.

Further Reading

Brush up on where Jay Inslee stands on the issues.

Learn more about the U.S. Climate Alliance that Inslee (along with Governors Jerry Brown and Andrew Cuomo, among others) joined.

Could Jay Inslee win the democratic nomination? FiveThirtyEight weighs in.