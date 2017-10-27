Remember the very early days of the digital photo editor Adobe Photoshop? When the technology first debuted in 1989, it was state of the art, but the features were rudimentary compared to today’s high powered program. The tools of 90s-era Photoshop didn’t have the sensitivity or the precision of the version we use today.

Compare that with CRISPR, the gene editor that scientists have used to modify DNA in bacteria, fungi, rice, wheat, fish, and even human embryos. When CRISPR arrived on the scene in the early 2000s, you could say it was like early digital photo editing software. It was a breakthrough that could change the way we treat genetic disorders and diseases caused by mutated DNA. But it only contained one tool—a pair of molecular scissors that can cut out the mutated portion of DNA’s double helix.

It hasn’t stayed that way for long—in fact, enterprising scientists have already expanded what CRISPR can do. In a pair of studies out this week, researchers from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have added two new features to CRISPR’s toolbar. Dr. David Liu explains a new base-editing technique that works like a molecular pencil to edit a single point on the DNA’s double helix without having to make a cut, from a study out this week in the journal Nature. And Dr. Feng Zhang discusses a separate study out in the journal Science this week, which describes a way to make temporary changes to the genetic code by using CRISPR to target RNA.