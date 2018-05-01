The SciFri Book Club: ‘Frankenstein’
8:34 minutes
A brilliant young scientist, Victor Frankenstein, creates life out of a jumble of body parts—only to turn his back on his bewildered creation and leave it to fend for itself. Are the murders that ensue Dr. Frankenstein’s fault? Both Frankenstein and his monster tell their stories in the pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein—the #SciFriBookClub’s winter book pick. Join Ira and the SciFri team as we read Mary Shelley’s spooky science fiction tale this month, and ask what it means to be human.
[The future of human gene editing is promising—but still uncertain.]
First published in 1818, Shelley’s book drew inspiration from the electricity experiments of Luigi Galvani and Alessandro Volta in the late 1700s. Now, in the story of a creator abandoning its creation, which then wreaks havoc upon the world, many see ethical equivalents in conversations around CRISPR, self-driving cars, and even big data. We’ll read and discuss questions like this all month long.
