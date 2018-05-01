The SciFri Book Club: ‘Frankenstein’

A brilliant young scientist, Victor Frankenstein, creates life out of a jumble of body parts—only to turn his back on his bewildered creation and leave it to fend for itself. Are the murders that ensue Dr. Frankenstein’s fault? Both Frankenstein and his monster tell their stories in the pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein—the #SciFriBookClub’s winter book pick. Join Ira and the SciFri team as we read Mary Shelley’s spooky science fiction tale this month, and ask what it means to be human.

[The future of human gene editing is promising—but still uncertain.]

First published in 1818, Shelley’s book drew inspiration from the electricity experiments of Luigi Galvani and Alessandro Volta in the late 1700s. Now, in the story of a creator abandoning its creation, which then wreaks havoc upon the world, many see ethical equivalents in conversations around CRISPR, self-driving cars, and even big data. We’ll read and discuss questions like this all month long.

Want to get in on the SciFri Book Club conversation? Here’s how to participate:

Grab a copy of the book and start reading! Don't want to pay for a hard copy? The story is free to the public online in a number of places, including Frankenbook.org , where the story is annotated by contemporary scientists and comes with several essays about its modern relevance. Still not sure if you want to jump in? Start with this excerpt , in which the monster first confronts his creator. Sign up for our SciFri Book Club newsletter to stay updated on extra reading suggestions, discussion questions, and events related to the Book Club. Take part in our wrap-up discussion of by calling in to the broadcast on Friday, February 9. Discuss the book with Ira and our special guest readers, speculative fiction author Elizabeth Bear , and Hastings Center bioethicist Josephine Johnston . Can't wait to join the conversation? Leave us a voicemail! We want to know: What does Frankenstein say about science and ethics today? Give us a ring at 567-243-2456. Your comments may be played on-air. Keep checking back here over the next five weeks! There's much more Frankenstein to come.

