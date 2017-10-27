Last year, the group created the RoboBee, a buzzing bot the size of a bee that could hover and perch in the air and potentially help pollinate flowers. Now, researchers from the Harvard Microrobotics Lab have engineered a robot that can not only flap its wings, but also dive into water and swim. To move between water and air, the robo-insect chemically decomposes water into gases and uses those for ignition. This capability of navigating between air and water could be useful in the future for underwater search-rescue operations and to monitor water quality.

Farrell Helbling, a Ph.D. candidate in the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University and one of the researchers on the project, joins Ira to talk about the latest member of the robo-insect family whose exploits appear in the journal Science Robotics.

Watch the full video here: