Jellyfish, The Misunderstood Genius Of The Sea

Jellyfish have an image problem. They are seen as some of the ocean’s most destructive and harmful creatures. Tourists are stung, fishing nets are clogged, and intake pipes are stuffed. Jellyfish can be problematic for many industries and cause catastrophic losses. They also seem to be thriving in a warmer, more acidic ocean impacted by climate change.

That is one story that is being told about jellyfish. Juli Berwald’s Spineless (Riverhead Books, 2017) is another. She reveals that even scientists are divided over the causes of the recent changes of jellyfish populations and how much humans are to blame for it.

[Read an excerpt from Juli Berwald’s book “Spineless.”]

At the same time, she celebrates jellyfish for their remarkable abilities and gifts they’ve given the scientific community. She joins Ira and Dr. Lucas Brotz, a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries at the University of British Columbia to discuss perception versus reality when it comes to the jellyfish.