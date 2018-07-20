Jupiter Wins The Moon Lottery

When Galileo first saw Jupiter through a telescope, he also discovered “stars” that would orbit around the planet in the night sky. While Galileo named them the Medicean stars—after his future patron Cosimo II de’ Medici—we know them today as Jupiter’s moons Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. Since Galileo’s initial discovery, astronomers have found dozens more moons around Jupiter, and this week, researchers announced an additional 12 moons, bringing the total number up to a whopping 79.

Lead astronomer at Carnegie Institution for Science Scott Sheppard explains how he unexpectedly found these moons while searching for the elusive Planet Nine, hypothesized to lurk far beyond Pluto—and why the planet-hunting Blanco 4-meter Telescope just happened to be the perfect tool to investigate Jupiter’s skies.