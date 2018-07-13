 07/13/2018

Read ‘A Brief History of Time’ With The SciFri Book Club!

illustrated stack of books with text "scifri book club"This story is part of our summer Book Club conversation about Stephen Hawking’s 1988 book ‘A Brief History of Time.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or call our special voicemail at 567-243-2456.

In 1988, physicist Stephen Hawking’s wildly popular A Brief History of Time introduced general audience readers around the world to scientists’ questions about the Big Bang, black holes, and relativity. Many of those questions remain unanswered, though the science has advanced in the 30 years since the book was first published. Hawking, who passed away this spring, was known not just for this book, but for his enthusiastic and persistent communication with the public about science. And this summer, the Science Friday Book Club celebrates his legacy on the page, and off.

Join Ira and the team at Science Friday as we read A Brief History of Time and ponder the deep questions about matter, space, and time. We’ll read the book and discuss until late August. And we want to hear from you! Read how you can participate below. (Your comments may be read or played on the air.)

And artists, we want your help interpreting Stephen Hawking’s vision of the universe.

We’re hosting a competition in partnership with creative network Ello to commission six artists to represent quotes from the book through illustration and animation. Submit three samples of your work to be considered. Selected artists will receive a $400 commission fee and have their commissioned works featured as part of our wrap in August. Learn more here.

There’s no time like the present to join the SciFri Book Club conversation. Here’s how to join the fun:

  1. Grab a copy of the book and start reading! Enter our drawing for a free copy of the book (closes 7pm on Sunday, July 15), or order a discounted copy from Powell’s Books.
  2. Sign up for our SciFri Book Club newsletter to stay updated on extra reading suggestions, discussion questions, and events related to the Book Club. (And if you can’t get enough word nerdery, sign up for our Science Diction newsletter, which looks at the etymology and scientific origin stories of words.)
  3. Take part in our wrap-up discussion of the Book Club by calling in to the broadcast on Friday, August 24. Discuss the book with Ira and our special guest readers, physicists Priya Natarajan of Yale University and Clifford Johnson of the University of Southern California.
  4. Can’t wait to join the conversation? Join the #SciFriBookClub discussion on Twitter, email us at bookclub@sciencefriday.com, or leave us a voicemail! Right now, we just want to know if you’ve ever read A Brief History of Time. Give us a ring at 567-243-2456. Your comments may be played on the air.
  5. We’re inviting artists to design images based on Hawking’s beautiful analogies. Learn more here.
  6. What’s the best way to celebrate this book club? With a time traveler cocktail party, of course! Join us in NYC on August 21st at Caveat for an interactive evening of games and activities that will expand your conception of time, space, and reality.
  7. Keep checking back here over the next six weeks! There’s much more to come.

 

If you’d like to brush up on your physics while you wait for your copy of the book, check out these classic SciFri segments and other resources:

Questions about the Club? Post ‘em in the comments below or email bookclub@sciencefriday.com. Happy reading!

Stay up to speed with the SciFri Book Club Newsletter!

Segment Guests

Priyamvada Natarajan

Priyamvada Natarajan is a theoretical astrophysicist and author of Mapping the Heavens: The Radical Scientific Ideas The Reveal The Cosmos (Yale University Press, 2016). She’s a professor in the departments of physics and astronomy at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Clifford Johnson

Clifford Johnson is author of The Dialogues: Conversations about the Nature of the Universe (2017, The MIT Press), a professor of Physics, and Co-Director of the Los Angeles Institute for the Humanities at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

  • George Curran

    I never “read” A Brief History of Time, but I had it on tape and listened to it 3 times. I think I finally understood it after the third listen. Does that count?

  • Katherine Mull

    I entered the giveaway for “A Brief History of Time.” When I had hit SUBMIT I got a message that the winners would announced on January 8th. Pardon me??? There seems to be a problem.

  • Lee Bannor

    I read “A Brief History of Time” shortly after it came out and found it fascinating. It inspired me to write a book of my own. However, it’s not about physics, it’s about men’s underwear. I call it “A Timely History of Briefs”.

