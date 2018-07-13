Read ‘A Brief History of Time’ With The SciFri Book Club!

This story is part of our summer Book Club conversation about Stephen Hawking’s 1988 book ‘A Brief History of Time.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or call our special voicemail at 567-243-2456.

In 1988, physicist Stephen Hawking’s wildly popular A Brief History of Time introduced general audience readers around the world to scientists’ questions about the Big Bang, black holes, and relativity. Many of those questions remain unanswered, though the science has advanced in the 30 years since the book was first published. Hawking, who passed away this spring, was known not just for this book, but for his enthusiastic and persistent communication with the public about science. And this summer, the Science Friday Book Club celebrates his legacy on the page, and off.

Join Ira and the team at Science Friday as we read A Brief History of Time and ponder the deep questions about matter, space, and time. We’ll read the book and discuss until late August. And we want to hear from you! Read how you can participate below. (Your comments may be read or played on the air.)

There's no time like the present to join the SciFri Book Club conversation. Here's how to join the fun: Grab a copy of the book and start reading! Discuss the book with Ira and our special guest readers, physicists Priya Natarajan of Yale University and Clifford Johnson of the University of Southern California.

If you’d like to brush up on your physics while you wait for your copy of the book, check out these classic SciFri segments and other resources:

