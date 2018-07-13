Read ‘A Brief History of Time’ With The SciFri Book Club!
16:49 minutes
This story is part of our summer Book Club conversation about Stephen Hawking’s 1988 book ‘A Brief History of Time.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or call our special voicemail at 567-243-2456.
In 1988, physicist Stephen Hawking’s wildly popular A Brief History of Time introduced general audience readers around the world to scientists’ questions about the Big Bang, black holes, and relativity. Many of those questions remain unanswered, though the science has advanced in the 30 years since the book was first published. Hawking, who passed away this spring, was known not just for this book, but for his enthusiastic and persistent communication with the public about science. And this summer, the Science Friday Book Club celebrates his legacy on the page, and off.
Join Ira and the team at Science Friday as we read A Brief History of Time and ponder the deep questions about matter, space, and time. We’ll read the book and discuss until late August. And we want to hear from you! Read how you can participate below. (Your comments may be read or played on the air.)
And artists, we want your help interpreting Stephen Hawking’s vision of the universe.
We’re hosting a competition in partnership with creative network Ello to commission six artists to represent quotes from the book through illustration and animation. Submit three samples of your work to be considered. Selected artists will receive a $400 commission fee and have their commissioned works featured as part of our wrap in August. Learn more here.
If you’d like to brush up on your physics while you wait for your copy of the book, check out these classic SciFri segments and other resources:
Questions about the Club? Post ‘em in the comments below or email bookclub@sciencefriday.com. Happy reading!
Priyamvada Natarajan is a theoretical astrophysicist and author of Mapping the Heavens: The Radical Scientific Ideas The Reveal The Cosmos (Yale University Press, 2016). She’s a professor in the departments of physics and astronomy at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
Clifford Johnson is author of The Dialogues: Conversations about the Nature of the Universe (2017, The MIT Press), a professor of Physics, and Co-Director of the Los Angeles Institute for the Humanities at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.
