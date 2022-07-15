 07/15/2022

Stunning JWST Images Show New Details Of The Universe

12:05 minutes

side by side images of the southern ring nebula, hubble on the left, jwst on the right. on the left, This Hubble image clearly shows two stars near the center of the nebula, a bright white one and an adjacent, fainter companion to its upper right. A third, unrelated star lies near the edge of the nebula. The flood of ultraviolet radiation from the faint star’s surface makes the surrounding gases, radiating out from the stars in an oval, glow through fluorescence. The colors were chosen to represent the temperature of the gases. Blue represents the hottest gas, which is confined to the inner region of the nebula. Red represents the coolest gas, at the outer edge. Also revealed is a host of filaments, including one long one that resembles a waistband, made out of dust particles which have condensed out of the expanding gases. And on the right, The image is split down the middle, showing two views of the Southern Ring Nebula. Both feature black backgrounds speckled with tiny bright stars and distant galaxies. Both show the planetary nebula as a misshapen oval that is slightly angled from top left to bottom right and takes up the majority of each image. At left, the near-infrared image shows a bright white star at the center with long diffraction spikes. Large, transparent teal and orange ovals, which are shells ejected by the unseen central star, surround it. At right, the mid-infrared image shows two stars at the center very close to one another. The one at left is red, the smaller one at right is light blue. The blue star has tiny triangles around it. A large transparent red oval surrounds the central stars. From that extend shells in a mix of colors, which are red to the left and right and teal to the top and bottom. Overall, the oval shape of the planetary nebula appears slightly smaller than the one seen at left.
The Southern Ring Nebula, captured by Hubble (left) and the JWST (right). Credit: NASA/The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA/NASA), NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

Scroll down to compare the new JWST images to the ones Hubble took of the same subjects!

After many delays, a Christmas launch, and a months-long period of travel and testing, the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) were unveiled this week. The JWST has a huge multi-segmented mirror that allows it to gather faint light—and it sees in the infrared, allowing it to see through dust and gas and reveal details about the universe that were previously unseeable. 

On Monday, a short ceremony at the White House unveiled the first image, a “deep field” image taken by staring for hours at a piece of sky the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length. The image shows thousands of galaxies, including ones so distant that their images have been warped by the gravitational lensing effect of massive objects in between. On Tuesday, four more images were unveiled, including a spectrograph describing the atmosphere of a distant exoplanet, a cluster of galaxies known as Stephan’s Quintet, the dying stars of the Southern Ring Nebula, and the star formation region known as the Carina Nebula. 

Amber Straughn, an astrophysicist and deputy project scientist for James Webb Space Telescope Science Communications joins Ira to talk about the images, and what lies ahead now that the JWST has entered its operational phase. 

Two images of the same image laid on top of each other. The one on top, smaller than the one below it, is a Hubble image of the Carina Nebula shows the same region as a new Webb telescope image. Hills and valleys of gas and dust are displayed in intricate detail, cutting through a star-forming region. Wispy tendrils of gas, as well as dark trunks of dust, are set amid a backdrop of soft, glowing blue light. The glowing nebula has been carved out by intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds from several hot, young stars. The image also reveals dramatic dark towers of cool gas and dust that rise above the glowing wall of gas. The dense gas at the top resists the blistering ultraviolet radiation from the central stars, and creates a tower that points in the direction of the energy flow. the other from the jwst, is divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. The smallest of these are small, distant, and faint points of light. The largest of these appear larger, closer, brighter, and more fully resolved with 8-point diffraction spikes. The upper portion of the image is blueish, and has wispy translucent cloud-like streaks rising from the nebula below. The orangish cloudy formation in the bottom half varies in density and ranges from translucent to opaque. The stars vary in color, the majority of which, have a blue or orange hue. The cloud-like structure of the nebula contains ridges, peaks, and valleys – an appearance very similar to a mountain range. Three long diffraction spikes from the top right edge of the image suggest the presence of a large star just out of view. The image is divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. The smallest of these are small, distant, and faint points of light. The largest of these appear larger, closer, brighter, and more fully resolved with 8-point diffraction spikes. The upper portion of the image is blueish, and has wispy translucent cloud-like streaks rising from the nebula below. The orangish cloudy formation in the bottom half varies in density and ranges from translucent to opaque. The stars vary in color, the majority of which, have a blue or orange hue. The cloud-like structure of the nebula contains ridges, peaks, and valleys – an appearance very similar to a mountain range. Three long diffraction spikes from the top right edge of the image suggest the presence of a large star just out of view.
“Cosmic Cliffs” in the Carina Nebula. [Left] Image taken by Hubble superimposed on the JWST image. [Right] Image from JWST. Credit: NASA, ESA, N. Smith (University of California, Berkeley), and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) / NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

 

This Hubble image of the Carina Nebula shows the same region as a new Webb telescope image. Hills and valleys of gas and dust are displayed in intricate detail, cutting through a star-forming region. Wispy tendrils of gas, as well as dark trunks of dust, are set amid a backdrop of soft, glowing blue light. The glowing nebula has been carved out by intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds from several hot, young stars. The image also reveals dramatic dark towers of cool gas and dust that rise above the glowing wall of gas. The dense gas at the top resists the blistering ultraviolet radiation from the central stars, and creates a tower that points in the direction of the energy flow. The image, taken by the JWST, is divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. The smallest of these are small, distant, and faint points of light. The largest of these appear larger, closer, brighter, and more fully resolved with 8-point diffraction spikes. The upper portion of the image is blueish, and has wispy translucent cloud-like streaks rising from the nebula below. The orangish cloudy formation in the bottom half varies in density and ranges from translucent to opaque. The stars vary in color, the majority of which, have a blue or orange hue. The cloud-like structure of the nebula contains ridges, peaks, and valleys – an appearance very similar to a mountain range. Three long diffraction spikes from the top right edge of the image suggest the presence of a large star just out of view.
A cropped version of the Carina Nebula, captured by Hubble (left) and JWST (right). Credit: NASA, ESA, N. Smith (University of California, Berkeley), and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) / NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

 

This Hubble image clearly shows two stars near the center of the nebula, a bright white one and an adjacent, fainter companion to its upper right. A third, unrelated star lies near the edge of the nebula. The flood of ultraviolet radiation from the faint star’s surface makes the surrounding gases, radiating out from the stars in an oval, glow through fluorescence. The colors were chosen to represent the temperature of the gases. Blue represents the hottest gas, which is confined to the inner region of the nebula. Red represents the coolest gas, at the outer edge. Also revealed is a host of filaments, including one long one that resembles a waistband, made out of dust particles which have condensed out of the expanding gases. The image is split down the middle, showing two views of the Southern Ring Nebula. Both feature black backgrounds speckled with tiny bright stars and distant galaxies. Both show the planetary nebula as a misshapen oval that is slightly angled from top left to bottom right and takes up the majority of each image. At left, the near-infrared image shows a bright white star at the center with long diffraction spikes. Large, transparent teal and orange ovals, which are shells ejected by the unseen central star, surround it. At right, the mid-infrared image shows two stars at the center very close to one another. The one at left is red, the smaller one at right is light blue. The blue star has tiny triangles around it. A large transparent red oval surrounds the central stars. From that extend shells in a mix of colors, which are red to the left and right and teal to the top and bottom. Overall, the oval shape of the planetary nebula appears slightly smaller than the one seen at left.
The Southern Ring Nebula, captured by Hubble (left) and the JWST (right). Credit: NASA/The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA/NASA), NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

 

Stephan's Quintet, captured here by Hubble, is a group of five galaxies. However, the galaxy at the upper left is much closer to Earth than the rest of the group. Three of the galaxies have distorted shapes, elongated spiral arms, and long, gaseous tidal tails containing myriad star clusters. NGC 7319, at top right, is a barred spiral with distinct spiral arms. The next galaxy clockwise appears to have two cores, but it is actually two galaxies, NGC 7318A and NGC 7318B. Encircling the galaxies are young, bright blue star clusters and pinkish clouds of glowing hydrogen where infant stars are being born. NGC 7317, at bottom left, is a normal-looking elliptical galaxy. Sharply contrasting with these galaxies is the dwarf galaxy NGC 7320 at upper left. Bursts of star formation occur in the galaxy's disk. These farther members are markedly redder than the foreground galaxy, suggesting that older stars reside in their cores. An image, captured by JWST, of a group of five galaxies that appear close to each other in the sky: two in the middle, one toward the top, one to the upper left, and one toward the bottom. Four of the five appear to be touching. One is somewhat separated. In the image, the galaxies are large relative to the hundreds of much smaller (more distant) galaxies in the background. All five galaxies have bright white cores. Each has a slightly different size, shape, structure, and coloring. Scattered across the image, in front of the galaxies are number of foreground stars with diffraction spikes: bright white points, each with eight bright lines radiating out from the center.
A group of five galaxies known as Stephan's Quintet, photographed by Hubble (left) and the JWST (right). Credit: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble SM4 ERO Team / NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

 

This image, captured by Hubble, shows three stacked, filtered views of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as captured by two of Hubble’s instruments. An infrared view of the galaxy cluster is on top of the stack. Only the edges of the bottom two layers of the stack are visible, like messily stacked papers. There is one layer that is identifiable by its green filters and another by its blue filters. The background is dark with many galaxies scattered across it. In this image, captured by JWST, has a background of space is black. Thousands of galaxies appear all across the view. Their shapes and colors vary. Some are various shades of orange, others are white. Most stars appear blue, and are sometimes as large as more distant galaxies that appear next to them. A very bright star is just above and left of center. It has eight bright blue, long diffraction spikes. Between 4 o’clock and 6 o’clock in its spikes are several very bright galaxies. A group of three are in the middle, and two are closer to 4 o’clock. These galaxies are part of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, and they are warping the appearances of galaxies seen around them. Long orange arcs appear at left and right toward the center.
Two deep field images of the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster captured by Hubble (left) and JWST (right). Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

 

a somewhat blurry and monochromatic image of jupiter with no stars in the background, with a small white dot to its left, which is europa
Jupiter was also photographed by JWST. The planet, center, and its moon Europa, left, are seen through the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument 2.12 micron filter. Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, and B. Holler and J. Stansberry (STScI)

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Amber Straughn

Amber Straughn is an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Deputy Project Scientist for James Webb Space Telescope Science Communications.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Mackenzie White

Mackenzie White is a 2022 AAAS Mass Media Fellow thrilled to be learning, writing, and exploring at Science Friday. Her favorite things to talk about are space rocks and her dog, Rocky.

About D Peterschmidt

D Peterschmidt is an audio/digital producer and composes music for Science Friday’s podcasts, including Science Diction and Undiscovered. Their D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

New Space Telescopes Race For A New View Of The Cosmos

The James Webb Space Telescope is a decade late and billions of dollars over budget. But astronomers are already setting their sights on its successors.

Read More

Webb Telescope Arrives To Its Final Home In Deep Space

After weeks of travel, the James Webb Space Telescope moved into its final orbit this week. Here’s what’s next for the historic observatory.

Read More