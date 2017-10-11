 11/10/2017

Keeping An Eye On Florida’s Panther Population

Florida panther in tree branches
Florida panther in a tree. Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region/flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

The Florida panther is iconic enough to have lent its name to an NHL team, but the cat species itself is endangered, with only a few hundred adults remaining in the wild. Over the past 36 years, researchers have been capturing Florida panthers and placing tracking collars on them in an effort to learn more about the cats’ habitats and behaviors. Craig Pittman, staff writer at the Tampa Bay Times, says that the capture-and-collar program may be coming to an end, as methods of studying wildlife have evolved.

Segment Guests

Craig Pittman

Craig Pittman is a Staff Writer for the Tampa Bay Times in St. Petersburg, Florida.

