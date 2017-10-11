The Florida panther is iconic enough to have lent its name to an NHL team, but the cat species itself is endangered, with only a few hundred adults remaining in the wild. Over the past 36 years, researchers have been capturing Florida panthers and placing tracking collars on them in an effort to learn more about the cats’ habitats and behaviors. Craig Pittman, staff writer at the Tampa Bay Times, says that the capture-and-collar program may be coming to an end, as methods of studying wildlife have evolved.

[These snails could kill you—or cure you.]