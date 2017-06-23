 06/23/2017

Kepler Unveils A New Crop Of Exoplanets

7:21 minutes

NASA’s Kepler space telescope team has identified 219 new planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and in the habitable zone of their star. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This week, scientists from NASA’s Kepler/K2 mission unveiled their latest set of planet-hunting results. The additions to the exoplanet catalog include hundreds of new planet candidates, and 10 finds that could be rocky planets within the habitable zone of their stars.  

Susan Thompson, Kepler research scientist at the SETI Institute, says the new catalog is the “foundation for directly answering one of astronomy’s most compelling questions: How many planets like our Earth are in the galaxy?” So far, the mission has identified over 4,000 potential distant worlds in the Milky Way, with 2,335 of those candidates confirmed as actual exoplanets.

For the first four years of Kepler’s mission, it observed a set starfield located in the constellation Cygnus (left). New results released from Kepler data today have implications for understanding the frequency of different types of planets in our galaxy and the way planets are formed. Since 2014, the Kepler telescope has been taking data on its extended second mission, observing fields on the plane of the ecliptic of our galaxy (right). Credits: NASA/Ames Research Center/Wendy Stenzel
Kepler measures the brightness of stars. The data will look like an EKG showing the heart beat. Whenever a planet passes in front of its parent star as viewed from the spacecraft, a tiny pulse or beat is produced. From the repeated beats we can detect and verify the existence of Earth-size planets and learn about the orbit and size of the planet. Credits: NASA Ames and Dana Berry

Susan Thompson

Susan Thompson is Kepler research scientist for the SETI Institute, at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.

