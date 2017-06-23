Kepler Unveils A New Crop Of Exoplanets

This week, scientists from NASA’s Kepler/K2 mission unveiled their latest set of planet-hunting results. The additions to the exoplanet catalog include hundreds of new planet candidates, and 10 finds that could be rocky planets within the habitable zone of their stars.

Susan Thompson, Kepler research scientist at the SETI Institute, says the new catalog is the “foundation for directly answering one of astronomy’s most compelling questions: How many planets like our Earth are in the galaxy?” So far, the mission has identified over 4,000 potential distant worlds in the Milky Way, with 2,335 of those candidates confirmed as actual exoplanets.