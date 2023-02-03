’The Last Of Us’ Hands Fungi The Spotlight
16:59 minutes
“The Last of Us,” a new TV show from HBO, has had audiences hooked from the very first episode. The sci-fi show and the video game it’s based on tells the story of people trying to survive a mass fungal outbreak: one that turns ordinary people into murderous, mind-controlled monsters.
The fungus in the story, Cordyceps, is a real one. It’s known to take over the minds of insects like ants, moths, and beetles and control them to advance its own survival, but that doesn’t happen with humans.
Dr. Patty Kaishian, mycologist and visiting professor of biology at Bard College, joins Ira to talk about the science behind “The Last of Us.” They dig into what’s real, what’s fiction, and how fungi shape our lives.
Dr. Patty Kaishian is a mycologist and a visiting professor of biology at Bard College in Hudson Valley, New York.
Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.