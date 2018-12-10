 10/12/2018

Lessons From Squirrel Monkeys

17:32 minutes

very cute squirrel monkey holding baby at her waist while sitting in tree
An adult female squirrel monkey with her infant. Credit: Anita Stone

Squirrel monkeys have big brains for their size, they’re chatterboxes, and they’ve even been to space. There may even be parallels between squirrel monkey communication and the evolution of human language, says primatologist Anita Stone, professor at California Lutheran University. In this segment, she joins Ira to translate the culture of our primate cousins, and talks about what they can teach us about ourselves. (Plus, we’ll hear about a couple of the monkeys’ incredibly strange habits.)

[How do bumblebee colonies crown the next queen?]

squirrel monkey sitting alne surrounded by leaves
An adult female squirrel monkey. Credit: Anita Stone

Related Links

