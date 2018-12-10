Lessons From Squirrel Monkeys

Squirrel monkeys have big brains for their size, they’re chatterboxes, and they’ve even been to space. There may even be parallels between squirrel monkey communication and the evolution of human language, says primatologist Anita Stone, professor at California Lutheran University. In this segment, she joins Ira to translate the culture of our primate cousins, and talks about what they can teach us about ourselves. (Plus, we’ll hear about a couple of the monkeys’ incredibly strange habits.)

