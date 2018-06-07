Monkeys Try Their Hand At Stone Tools

Researchers report that a troop of capuchin monkeys on a Panamanian island has been using stone tools to hammer open coconuts and crab shells. Tool-using behavior has not been observed in capuchin monkeys before. But other capuchin troops on the same island don’t seem to do it. Researchers are curious about what this might tell us about how such technological advances develop within a population.

[Seals can swim to the far reaches of the Antarctic peninsula—showing researchers uncharted regions of the sea.]

Sarah Kaplan, science reporter for the Washington Post, joins the program to talk about that story and other news from the week in science, including a National Academies report on the need for better procedures to protect other planets against contamination with Earth-based life, a guide to finding fossil dino tracks, and studies about how we view our own place in history.