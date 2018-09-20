Life In The Shadow Of The Milky Way

What’s the darkest night sky you’ve ever seen? Mark Bailey has probably seen darker. As a photographer and amateur astronomer, Bailey has spent many nights in rural Southern Utah at 7,000 feet on the high Colorado Plateau, a place so dark the Milky Way actually casts a shadow on the buff sandstone and red rock. Bailey is a member of a growing community of advocates invested in protecting “dark skies” from the light of Utah’s urban corridor, where 80 percent of the state’s population lives. See what happens when Science Friday and KUER’s RadioWest team travel out to Bailey’s observatory to spend some time in the dark.

Plus new research shows there are serious health consequences to living in a light polluted landscape: increased risk of obesity, depression, loss of sleep, diabetes, breast cancer, and more. In this segment from the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Jessica Cleeves Dwyer, biologist and chapter president of Dark Skies Utah, discusses the negative effects of light on urban dwellers. Watch the video below.