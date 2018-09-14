In Utah, A New Approach To School Vaccine Waivers

This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. A version of this story, by Erik Neumann, originally appeared on 90.1 KUER Public Radio in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Measles is making a comeback in the U.S. as more parents choose not to vaccinate their children. The childhood disease is a major killer in much of the developing world, but now the public health community is trying to re-educate families about the importance of childhood vaccinations. That includes a new program in Utah.

In 2017, Republican Utah State Representative Norm Thurston was approached by people in his district. They wanted to make sure that parents who weren’t going to vaccinate their kids understood what that choice meant.

“I’m strongly pro-vaccination,” Thurston said. “I think that every child that can be vaccinated should be vaccinated.”

Thurston represents Utah County. It’s an area of the state with some of the highest numbers of children who don’t get vaccinated for common childhood diseases like measles, whooping cough, and mumps. And while Thurston is pro-vaccination, he’s also pro-personal choice.

“For me it’s an important part of freedom is to be able to make that decision for yourself,” he said.

In the past, parents who wanted their kids exempt from vaccinations for medical, religious or philosophical reasons had to go to their county health clinic, talk to a nurse, and take a form to their child’s school. So, Thurston came up with a compromise. Now parents can stay at home and watch a program online about the importance of vaccinations instead.

The 20-minute long module covers the basics: It dispels vaccine myths and describes vaccine-preventable diseases and why childhood shots are important. It also explains the precautions parents need to take if they don’t get their kids vaccinated, like having them stay home from school if there’s a disease outbreak. A measles outbreak would mean an unvaccinated child must stay at home for 21 days, 26 days at home for mumps, etc.