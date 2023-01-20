Scientists Deflect A Lightning Strike… With A Laser?
11:49 minutes
11:49 minutes
This week, scientists announced a flashy development in how lightning strikes are directed. Lightning strikes are responsible for thousands of deaths each year and result in billions of dollars worth of damages. But by beaming a high-powered laser beam into the sky, a team of researchers successfully controlled where lightning strikes.
Ira talks with Regina G. Barber, Scientist in Residence at NPR’s Short Wave, about this electric development and other science news of the week. They chat about the first rocky exoplanet confirmed by JWST, how our understanding of galaxies is changing, how our mood affects how we process information, how squirrels are great gamblers, and why snot helps keep echidnas cool.
Regina G. Barber is a scientist in residence at Short Wave, from NPR.
The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.
Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.