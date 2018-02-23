Why You Don’t See ‘Goosefoot’ On Your Thanksgiving Dinner Table

When we think of Native American agriculture, corn and maize come to mind. But before those blockbuster crops took over, indigenous peoples were farming things like “erect knotweed,” “goosefoot,” and “little barley.” So what happened to these domesticated plants, and why don’t they have a place on our Thanksgiving tables? Annalee Newitz, Tech Culture Editor at Ars Technica shares how one researcher is digging into the history of these “lost crops.” Plus, the Neolithic period probably smelled bad, but how do archaeologists measure 9,000 year-old smells?

