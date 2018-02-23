 02/23/2018

Why You Don’t See ‘Goosefoot’ On Your Thanksgiving Dinner Table

7:32 minutes

A green plant with tiny green spheres along the stem
Chenopodiaceae, part of the goosefoot family. Credit: Dinesh Valke/flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

When we think of Native American agriculture, corn and maize come to mind. But before those blockbuster crops took over, indigenous peoples were farming things like “erect knotweed,” “goosefoot,” and “little barley.” So what happened to these domesticated plants, and why don’t they have a place on our Thanksgiving tables? Annalee Newitz, Tech Culture Editor at Ars Technica shares how one researcher is digging into the history of these “lost crops.” Plus, the Neolithic period probably smelled bad, but how do archaeologists measure 9,000 year-old smells?

[They say that seeing is believing—but soon, that old proverb could be out of date.]

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Annalee Newitz

Annalee Newitz is the tech culture editor for arstechnica.com  and founding editor of io9.com. She’s the author of  Autonomous (Tor, 2017). She’s based in San Francisco, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

Along The Kelp Highway

Archeologists agree on an early coastal route for ancient humans crossing from Siberia...and it’s not the land bridge. Plus, dog sacrifices in the Bronze Age.

Read More

A Candid Camera for Wildlife

Camera traps lend a technological assist to researchers studying elusive animals in the wild.

Read More