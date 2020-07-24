Preparing For Long-term Health Effects Of COVID-19
17:06 minutes
This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals have been treating and triaging an influx of COVID-19 patients. Hundreds of thousands of seriously ill patients have been hospitalized, with some having to stay and receive care for months at a time.
But now as some of those patients return home, hospitals are opening post-COVID clinics to help with their transition. Health care professionals are monitoring the recovery process and taking note of persisting health issues from the disease.
Mafuzur Rahman, clinician and leader of the post-discharge COVID-19 clinic at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn, New York, and Margaret Wheeler, a physician at the Richard Fine’s People Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital, talk about the health effects they have seen in their patients and what patients may need for recovery.
Mafuzur Rahman is the leader of the Post-discharge COVID-19 clinic and Vice-Chair of Medicine at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn, New York.
Margaret Wheeler is a physician in the Richard Fine’s People Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital and a professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco in San Francisco, California.
