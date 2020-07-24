July 24, 2020

featured segment
Fewer Coronavirus Antibodies May Not Mean Less Immunity
Here’s what you should know about coronavirus and children, the latest in vaccine development, and new research into aerosols and spike mutations.
11:16
Three Missions To Mars
The United Arab Emirates, China and the U.S. are all launching missions to Mars this month.
16:46
New Photos Show Swirling Mysteries On Sun’s Surface
Scientists say phenomena on the surface of the sun look like “campfires.”
12:11
Federal Ruling Against Common Herbicides Leaves Farmers Confused
While this is an environmental win, farmers say the ruling is yet another hurdle in an already difficult year.
17:06
Preparing For Long-term Health Effects Of COVID-19
As recovered patients return home, medical professionals are learning about lingering health effects from serious cases of COVID-19.
16:41
Why Mosquitos Are Mingling More With Humans
Mosquitoes’ taste for humans is growing and a gene that changes their sex might solve the problem.
17:27
Fewer Coronavirus Antibodies May Not Mean Less Immunity
Here’s what you should know about coronavirus and children, the latest in vaccine development, and new research into aerosols and spike mutations.