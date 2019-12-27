 12/27/2019

Looking Back At The Pale Blue Dot

45:56 minutes

Carl Sagan
Listen to this classic conversation with Sagan, recorded December 16,1994.

As we make our way towards the end of the year, many people like to step back and take a look at the Big Picture.  Few people could put the cosmos in perspective better than astronomer Carl Sagan. And that’s why we’re taking this opportunity to take another listen to this classic conversation with Sagan, recorded December 16, 1994, twenty-five years ago this month. 

His book ‘Pale Blue Dot’ had just been published, and the movie Contact was still in the planning stages. Ira and Sagan talk about US space policy, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, the place of humans in the universe, and humanity’s need to explore.     

Carl Sagan

Carl Sagan authored The Demon-Haunted World (Random House, 1995), among other books, and was the David Duncan Professor of Astronomy and Space Sciences at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Carl Sagan Reflects On The Pale Blue Dot

A new image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft features Earth as a speck, recalling our planet's first portrait taken from the outer solar system more than 20 years ago.

After Cassini, A Mission To Icy Planets Full Of Diamond Rain?

Researchers want to see what a closer look at Uranus and Neptune could tell us about our pale blue dot.

