Looking Back At The Pale Blue Dot
As we make our way towards the end of the year, many people like to step back and take a look at the Big Picture. Few people could put the cosmos in perspective better than astronomer Carl Sagan. And that’s why we’re taking this opportunity to take another listen to this classic conversation with Sagan, recorded December 16, 1994, twenty-five years ago this month.
His book ‘Pale Blue Dot’ had just been published, and the movie Contact was still in the planning stages. Ira and Sagan talk about US space policy, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, the place of humans in the universe, and humanity’s need to explore.
Carl Sagan authored The Demon-Haunted World (Random House, 1995), among other books, and was the David Duncan Professor of Astronomy and Space Sciences at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.