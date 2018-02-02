 02/02/2018

Looking Beyond Honeybees

4:45 minutes

Apis mellifera, or the European honey bee. Credit: Shutterstock

There are two kinds of bees in this world. First, there are the domestic, managed bees that commercial beekeepers transport by the truckload to pollinate fruit trees, almonds, and other crops around the country. Most of the honey we eat comes from those domestic honeybees.

But wild pollinators, including wild bees, are also out busily collecting pollen and fertilizing flowers. Some are tiny. Some are solitary. And they seem to benefit from efforts to save domestic bees from pesticides and other health hazards linked to colony collapse disorder.

[Meet the glittery jewels of the bee world.]

But are more domestic honey bees and bumblebees always good for wild ones?

According to Rachel Mallinger, a pollinator ecologist at the University of Florida, too many domestic bees seem to cause problems for their wild kin. She joins Ira to discuss.  

Segment Guests

Rachel Mallinger

Rachel Mallinger is an assistant professor of Pollinator Ecology and Conservation at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

