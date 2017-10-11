The Secret Life Of Tiny Bees

Bumblebees and honeybees are important pollinators that everyone has spotted buzzing out in fields, moving from flower to flower. But you may have missed the smaller bees—some the size of a grain of rice—that also play a big role in pollination.

In a study in journal the of the Proceedings National Academy of Sciences, researchers found that these bees measuring a millimeter in size could move pollen distances up to a million times their body size.

Biologist Shalene Jha, an author on that study, discusses how these small bees play a role in pollination and genetic diversity for plants and trees. She also introduces tiny bees like the sweat bee, which drinks the sweat and tears of animals.