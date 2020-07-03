It’s the start to a holiday weekend, which often means spending time outdoors, whether that’s going to the beach, on a hike, or grilling in a park. But not everyone feels safe enjoying the great outdoors—and we’re not talking about getting mosquito bites or sunburns.

In late May, a white woman, Amy Cooper, called the police on a Black bird watcher who asked her to leash her dog. This incident felt familiar to many other Black outdoor enthusiasts, many of whom had encountered similar experiences of racism outside.

Transcript: I’m an African American doctor who grew up in New York’s inner city, and recently moved to North Carolina. I’ve always had a little bit of a fascination with the outdoors, given the fact that I grew up in the city. And I was really excited to start exploring hiking trails and camping in North Carolina. One of the first things my husband told me was, you can’t just go camping anywhere, it may not be safe. And I asked some of my white colleagues if there were any areas in North Carolina, where camping might not be safe for African Americans. And a couple of people told me yes, and that some counties that do have camping sites are also known to be a little bit unfriendly to African Americans wandering around in the woods. So I do think that as an African American, we do have to be cognizant of where we go camping, how isolated it is, how inclusive or diverse the areas in which we go camping.

To understand why the outdoors is an unwelcoming place for some people, we need to look back at our violent history. Joining Ira to talk about this is Dr. Carolyn Finney, author of the book “Black Faces, White Spaces.” She is also a scholar-in-residence at Middlebury College in Vermont.

And later in the conversation, Ira is joined by two scientists, biology graduate student Corina Newsome from Statesboro, Georgia, and exploration geoscientist Tim Shin from Houston, Texas. They’ll talk about what it’s like to do fieldwork while Black, and what responsibility academic institutions should have in keeping their students safe.

