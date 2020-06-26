In this video, RFS is producing the direct copy response of an orange 8. He first draws black lines and then the orange color. Completed drawing to RFS’s left is his copy of an orange 5. Additional markers and pens were available for him to select the colors which best matched his perception. Credit: Teresa M. Schubert, et. al.

Imagine looking at an elementary school poster that shows the alphabet, and the numbers one through 10. The letters make perfect sense to you, as do the numbers zero and one. But instead of a curvy number “2,” or the straight edges of the number “4,” all you see is a messy tangle of lines. That’s the phenomenon experienced by RFS, a man identified only by his initials for privacy reasons.

In 2011, RFS was diagnosed with a condition called corticobasal syndrome, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Normally, that rare condition primarily affects motor circuitry in the brain. However, RFS had an additional symptom—while he was very skilled at math, he became unable to see the written digits 2 through 9. When RFS looked at one of those numbers, he saw in its place something “very strange” that he could only describe as “visual spaghetti.” Even weirder, other images placed on top of or nearby the digits also became completely distorted.

Teresa Schubert and David Rothlein, two scientists who studied RFS’ case as graduate students, discuss what this unusual phenomenon tells us about how the human brain processes incoming visual information.

“I don’t see the shape, but I’m feeling it…this is too strange for words.” In this video, RFS is holding and looking at a large foam eight (from a children’s playmat). He describes both what he is feeling and what he is seeing. Note that his tactile sensation of the form seems intact but he is unable to recognize the digit. Credit: Teresa M. Schubert, et. al.

Further Reading

Read the abstract of the paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.