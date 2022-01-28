 01/28/2022

A Race To Save Florida’s Manatees

17:32 minutes

a white woman in a full body wetsuit, on a boat, puts her hand on a smaller manatee on the boat on a blue tarp
Cora Berchem, volunteer with the Save The Manatee Club, assists with a manatee rescue in Florida. Credit: Save The Manatee Club

Florida’s waterways are home to a charismatic mammal: the manatee. These gentle giants are sometimes called “sea cows” for the way they graze on seagrass, the long, green plants that grow underwater in their habitat.

But in Florida’s Indian River Lagoon, the seagrass is disappearing fast due to algae, which is caused by pollution in the water. This loss of food has put the manatees in great peril. Last year, over 1,000 of them died—more than any year on record.

While threats to manatees are not new, this accelerated die-off concerns scientists, and is prompting a search for novel ways to help the Sunshine State’s sea cows. Joining guest host Miles O’Brien to talk about manatee conservation in Florida are Patrick Rose, executive director of Save the Manatees Club in Maitland, Florida, and Cynthia Stringfield, senior vice president of animal health, conservation and education at ZooTampa in Tampa, Florida.

a dozen scientists huddle around a large manatee, measuring it
Members of the Save The Manatee Club perform a health assessment on a manatee. Credit: Save The Manatee Club
a white man and white woman on a red canoe in a river. the water's clear enough that you can see over a dozen manatees swimming beneath them
Manatee researchers Wayne Hartley and Cora Berchem, with the Save the Manatee Club, compile data on manatees as they congregate during the winter months in the warm waters of Blue Springs State Park, Florida. Credit: David Schrichte

Segment Guests

Patrick Rose

Patrick Rose is the Executive Director of the Save the Manatees Club in Maitland, Florida.

Cynthia Stringfield

Cynthia Stringfield is Senior Vice President of Animal Health, Conservation and Education at ZooTampa in Tampa, Florida.

