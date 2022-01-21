 01/21/2022

Identifying Animals Through Airborne DNA

12:12 minutes

Researcher collecting air sample.
Associate Prof Kristine Bohmann of the University of Copenhagen collects air samples. Credit: Christian Bendix

In recent years, the technique of eDNA—environmental DNA, or samples taken from the environment, as opposed to from a specific animal—has changed ecology research. Scientists have learned how to obtain eDNA from water samples, soil, and even the intestinal tract of other animals. Writing recently in the journal Current Biology, two different groups report that air samples collected with filters in a zoo can provide enough DNA to paint a partial picture of the species living in and around the zoo. 

After taking over 72 samples from 20 sites around a zoo in the UK, Dr. Elizabeth Clare and colleagues brought their trove back to the lab, and were able to identify 25 different species living in and around the zoo. Some were expected zoo inhabitants, and others were surprises—including DNA from a species of endangered European hedgehog. At the same time, a separate group of researchers performed a similar analysis on a Danish zoo, and achieved similar results.

Dr. Clare joins Ira Flatow to talk about the research, and what the technique of eDNA might be able to bring to the world of conservation ecology. 

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Elizabeth Clare

Elizabeth Clare is an assistant professor in the Department of Biology at York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

A Massive New Find Of Icefish Found Near Antarctic

The unusual family of fish have antifreeze in their veins and see-through skulls—and there’s way more of them than anyone realized.

Read More

How Christmas Bird Counts Help Shape Science

Long-ranging records are helping track changing bird patterns.

Read More