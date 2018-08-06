Marine Habitats Are Protected—But Are They Effective?

This is a part of Oceans Month, where we explore the science throughout the world’s oceans and meet the people who study them. Want to dive in with us? Find all of our stories here.

Earlier this year Brazil made headlines and received accolades from ocean conservation advocates for turning 900,000 square kilometers of ocean in its exclusive economic zone into a marine protected area. Brazil is just one of many countries who have made a commitment as part of the United Nations’ Convention on Biological Diversity to protect 10 percent of the world’s oceans by 2020. That’s the good news. But the question remains: Does that 10 percent really need protecting? Natalie Ban, associate professor at the University of Victoria, joins Ira to explain how some countries are using ocean conservation to score political points and whether anything should be done about it.

