Marine Habitats Are Protected—But Are They Effective?

a series of islands and sprawling ocean off brazil
Trindade-Martin Vaz Archipelago off the coast of Brazil is one of the areas included in the marine protected zone recently established by Brazil. Credit: Simone Marinho/via WikiCommons/CC BY-SA 3.0

Earlier this year Brazil made headlines and received accolades from ocean conservation advocates for turning 900,000 square kilometers of ocean in its exclusive economic zone into a marine protected area. Brazil is just one of many countries who have made a commitment as part of the United Nations’ Convention on Biological Diversity to protect 10 percent of the world’s oceans by 2020. That’s the good news. But the question remains: Does that 10 percent really need protecting? Natalie Ban, associate professor at the University of Victoria, joins Ira to explain how some countries are using ocean conservation to score political points and whether anything should be done about it.

Segment Guests

Natalie Ban

Natalie Ban is an associate professor in the School of Environmental Studies at the University of Victoria in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

