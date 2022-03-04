 03/04/2022

Can Meteorites On Earth Point To Ancient Life On Mars?

19:27 minutes

a porous meteorite that's mostly dark grey, but has some tiny shiny spots
Martian meteorite ALH84001. The cube is 1 cm. Credit: NASA

In 1996, the late astrobiologist David McKay and his team published a paper arguing that a four-pound rock from Mars, called Allan Hills 84001 (found in Antarctica), showed evidence of ancient microbial life on the planet Mars. The team pointed to several mineral structures, including tiny beads of magnetite, as well as shapes that might be fossilized bacteria.

This hypothesis ignited a storm of controversy and a flurry of research that contradicted the team’s theory. But decades later, ALH 84001, like the other meteorites that have been linked to the Red Planet, remains an important insight into Martian geology and the formation of organic molecules in the absence of biological processes.

Producer Christie Taylor talks to astrobiologist Andrew Steele, who has been studying ALH 84001 and other meteorites for decades. He discusses the process of probing meteorites for data, the difficulty of studying rocks without their original contexts, and how new samples from the Perseverance rover could change everything. Plus, how the original controversy over ALH 84001 changed the trajectory of planetary science.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Andrew Steele

Andrew Steele is an astrobiologist at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C.

Segment Transcript

