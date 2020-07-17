 07/17/2020

How NASA’s Perseverance Rover Will Look For Life

a colored illustration of a the front of a robot rover on the red desert terrain of mars
​​This illustration depicts NASA’s Perseverance rover operating on the surface of Mars. Perseverance is expected to land at the Red Planet’s Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In just a few weeks, NASA is scheduled to launch its newest rover in the direction of Mars. Perseverance, the formal name for the Mars 2020 mission’s rover, is now safely at Cape Canaveral, strapped to its Atlas V rocket, waiting only for the launch window to open. 

If all goes well, Perseverance will begin roving Mars next February. Once on Mars, it will join its cousin Curiosity in combing through the dust and rocks of the red planet—but where Curiosity hunts inside a meteor crater for water and other signs of suitability for life, Perseverance will scour an ancient river delta for the traces left by potential microscopic life.

Ira talks to two Perseverance masterminds, deputy project scientist Katie Stack Morgan and aerospace engineer Diana Trujillo, about the challenges of building for space exploration, and what it takes to conduct science experiments 70 million miles from Earth.

see images from the lab and testing field below.

a golf cart sized robot rover with six wheels in a laboratory. researchers in white hazmat suits work on the rover
In a clean room at NASA’s JPL, engineers test the Mars 2020 model on December 17, 2019. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
a rover robot with six large wheels out on a sandy field. you can see the wheel tracks in the sand
A model of NASA’s Mars 2020 on a driving test in the Mars Yard at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Diana Trujillo

Diana Trujillo

Diana Trujillo is an aerospace engineer and domain lead for Robotic Arm Sciences for NASA’s Mars2020 rover, Perseverance. She works at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Katie Stack Morgan

Katie Stack Morgan is a deputy project scientist for Mars 2020 at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. 

