Testing Mars Rovers In Utah’s Red Desert

This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Amanda Heidt, was originally published by KUER.

Take a 20-minute drive down Cow Dung Road, outside of Hanksville, Utah, and you’ll stumble across the Mars Desert Research Station. This cluster of white buildings—webbed together by a series of covered walkways—looks a little alien, as does the red, desolate landscape that surrounds it.

“The ground has this crust that you puncture through, and it makes you feel like your footprints are going to be there for a thousand years,” said Sam Craven, a senior leading the Brigham Young University team here for the University Rover Challenge. “Very bleak and dry, but very beautiful also.”

This remote chunk of Utah is a Mars analogue, one of roughly a dozen locations on Earth researchers use to test equipment, train astronauts and search for clues to inform the search for life on other planets. While deployed at the station, visiting scientists live in total isolation and don mock space suits before they venture outside.

On this day though, 31 teams out of the more than 100 teams from 15 countries that applied are here to compete. The students showed off their rovers and ran them through a series of grueling challenges.

Longtime judge Graham Lau, a Boulder, Colorado-based astrobiologist with the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, said the work students put in is truly innovative. Many go on to have successful careers at national space agencies or private companies.

“Long before we flew Ingenuity as the very first powered flight on Mars, students in the URC were building drones and then flying those drones off of the back of their rovers,” he said.

Oftentimes, getting to the station is as challenging as the competition itself. Participants must wrangle visas, get their delicate equipment through customs and make repairs on the fly. Director Kevin Sloan said they “often joke with teams that the URC is a logistics competition with a little robotics thrown in.”

One team’s tools were stolen on their way to Utah this year, while another had a part damaged by the Department of Homeland Security. Yet another group learned a brutal lesson after desert winds toppled and broke their communications antenna the day before competition.

“The emotions are all there,” Sloan said. “Things definitely get amplified because it’s a competition.”

