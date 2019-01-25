 01/25/2019

Meet The Vampire-Like Beetles That Prey On Ants

7:51 minutes

A close up image of a brown, thin beetle, taken from above
Ozaena lemoulti. Credit: Wendy Moore

There are many beetles that have adapted to living inside ant nests, using them for safety and feeding, vampire-like, on the body fluids of ants as a source of food. But in a canyon in southern Arizona, one species has developed a unique method of survival.

Researchers writing in the open-access journal PLOS last week describe the life cycle of one ground beetle, Ozaena lemoulti, which seems to made their Dracula tendencies a family affair. Rather than waiting in burrows for ants to come to them, the larvae, like the adults, seem adapted to be mobile predators…and may also subsist on soft, nutritious, and defenseless baby ants.

Science journalist Annalee Newitz tells the tale, plus how dopamine may influence your music purchases, what your friends’ tweets might tell Twitter about you, and a hypothesis for the source of Earth’s carbon and nitrogen, in this week’s News Round-up.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Annalee Newitz

Annalee Newitz is a science journalist and author based in San Francisco, California.

