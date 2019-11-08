Watch Mercury Lap The Sun

On Monday, November 11th, Mercury will slice a path across the sun—an occurrence that happens only about 13 times a century. These days, it’s fairly easy to observe a transit of Mercury—many local observatories or science centers hold viewing parties. But several centuries ago, transit chasers sailed the globe to observe these relatively rare events, in an effort to use them to calculate the size of the solar system.

How To View The Transit

When: Monday, November 11, 7:35 a.m. to 1:04 p.m. ET.

Where: Only in the daytime, where the sun is visible. Check with your local observatory, museum, or astronomy club to see if they’re hosting a transit-viewing event. Viewers on the west coast won’t be able to see it when it starts, but since it lasts for five hours, they’ll be able to witness a good portion of it. If you aren’t able to observe it outdoors, check out this list of webcasts.

What You’ll Need: Proper safety equipment. If you’re viewing the transit through binoculars or a telescope, make sure it has a sun filter so you don’t damage your eyes.