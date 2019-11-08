 11/08/2019

Watch Mercury Lap The Sun

7:50 minutes

On Monday, November 11th, Mercury will slice a path across the sun—an occurrence that happens only about 13 times a century. These days, it’s fairly easy to observe a transit of Mercury—many local observatories or science centers hold viewing parties. But several centuries ago, transit chasers sailed the globe to observe these relatively rare events, in an effort to use them to calculate the size of the solar system. 

How To View The Transit

a time lapse image showing the transit of mercury across the sun
The 2016 Mercury transit. Credit: NASA

When: Monday, November 11, 7:35 a.m. to 1:04 p.m. ET.

Where: Only in the daytime, where the sun is visible. Check with your local observatory, museum, or astronomy club to see if they’re hosting a transit-viewing event. Viewers on the west coast won’t be able to see it when it starts, but since it lasts for five hours, they’ll be able to witness a good portion of it. If you aren’t able to observe it outdoors, check out this list of webcasts.

What You’ll Need: Proper safety equipment. If you’re viewing the transit through binoculars or a telescope, make sure it has a sun filter so you don’t damage your eyes.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Dean Regas

Dean Regas is outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory and co-host of the PBS program Star Gazers in Cincinnati, Ohio.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Bubbles At The Center Of The Milky Way

A million years ago, the black hole at the center of our galaxy burped. Now, scientists are exploring what the resulting bubbles might say about our kinship with...

Read More

Relearning The Star Stories Of Indigenous Peoples

How the lost constellations of indigenous North Americans can connect culture, science, and inspire the next generation of scientists.

Read More