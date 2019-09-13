The Bubbles At The Center Of The Milky Way
12:07 minutes
The centers of many galaxies are active, even violent, places where massive black holes routinely expel X-rays and jets of plasma after consuming meals of gas and dust. And even our own galactic center, though relatively quiet, still experiences activity several times a day from its own black hole, a bright source of radio waves called Sagittarius A*.
Now researchers using the new MeerKat radio telescope array in South Africa have written in Nature that they have found new structures at our galactic center—twin bubbles inflating from a black hole outburst that may have occurred more than a million years ago. Northwestern University astrophysicist Farhad Yusef-Zadeh says these structures are a hint that our galaxy isn’t so different from the ones that gleam gorgeously in Hubble Telescope photos. Furthermore, the bubbles may explain another strange phenomenon: the much larger, 50,000-light-year-long Fermi Bubbles that were discovered emanating from the center of the galaxy in 2010.
Yusef-Zadeh takes Ira on a mental journey to the center of the Milky Way, explaining how this new picture of our galactic core might add to our understanding of our galaxy’s evolution, other galaxies, and even fundamental physics.
Farhad Yusef-Zadeh is a professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern University.
