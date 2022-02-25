 02/25/2022

Why Are Mice The Most Frequently Used Lab Animal?

9:36 minutes

a black mouse on a white background
Genetically-engineered JAX “Mighty Mice” were sent to the International Space Station to understand the effect of microgravity on muscle and bone loss. Credit: The Jackson Laboratory

Mice and rats make up nearly 99% of animals used in research. But how did medical research come to be so dependent on these tiny rodents? How exactly do scientists genetically engineer mice to be suitable to study pretty much any human ailment? And why do the majority of medicines that are effective in mice fail in humans?

Dr. Nadia Rosenthal, scientific director and professor at the Jackson Laboratory for Mammalian Genetics, based in Bar Harbor, Maine, talks with guest host John Dankosky to answer these questions, and more. 

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Nadia Rosenthal

Nadia Rosenthal is scientific director and a professor at The Jackson Laboratory for Mammalian Genetics in Bar Harbor, Maine.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

Explore More

Male Researchers May Increase Stress in Lab Mice

The gender of a researcher might influence the stress levels of laboratory mice.

Read More

Hurricane Sandy Claims Thousands of NYU Lab Mice

Thousands of mice at one of New York University's research facilities were lost due to flooding.

Read More