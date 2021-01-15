A New President, An Ongoing Climate Crisis

In The New Climate War, author and climate scientist Michael Mann devotes a whole chapter to the “Crying Indian,” an iconic figure of the early environmental movement. It was popularized in a television ad during the 1970s, which showed garbage strewn all over the ground, and an American Indian weeping. The ad implied that if you cared about the environment, you could help by picking up litter.

Focusing on individual action distracted viewers from focusing on the harm of industrial polluters. Missing from the screen were pictures of rivers so clogged with industrial wastes they caught fire, and air so thick with smoke and soot you could see what you were breathing. The message was: Just pick up the bottles and cans. Don’t pay attention to the pollution.

Today, Mann suggests, climate messaging is equally distorted, even if the crisis is different. To prevent a climate crisis, individual actions are useful, but insufficient. For real change, we have to fight the vested interests of the fossil fuel industry.

On January 20th the United States has a new opportunity to do just that. The incoming Biden Administration will have a full plate of issues to tackle—among them, hustling to re-engage with foreign allies, and reversing the climate damage of the last four years. But there is room for cautious optimism. President-elect Biden campaigned more aggressively on climate issues than any of his opponents, and has appointed John Kerry to the newly created position of Climate Envoy within his administration.

Climate scientist Michael Mann joins Ira to discuss what President Biden can do in his first 100 days to show he’s serious about enacting climate policy, and his new book The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back our Planet.

