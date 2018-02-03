 03/02/2018

Shine Brightly, Little Neutron Star

10:24 minutes

multicolored star in black space
A neutron star. Credit: NASA

Neutron stars are incredibly dense remnants of dead stars. Mere kilometers across, they still manage to contain the mass of two or three full-sized suns. If they’re in a binary system with another star, their gravity lets them “feed” off the gas of their companion, and glow brighter.

But researchers investigating mysterious X-ray sources in other galaxies are finding something strange: neutron stars that burn hundreds of times brighter than they should be able to. And new research published in Nature Astronomy suggests that the answer has to do with a magnetic field 10 billion times stronger than the strongest one ever generated on Earth by human physics experiments.

[An ingredient for life in our solar system? Salt.]

Study co-author Matt Middleton, a lecturer in physics and astronomy at the University of Southampton, explains what this magnetic field could mean for the strange abilities of neutron stars, but also the first black holes in the universe.

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Matt Middleton

Matt Middleton is a lecturer in Physics and Astronomy at the University of Southampton in Southampton, United Kingdom.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

A Stellar Collision, Ripples In Space-Time, And The Origins Of Gold

Astronomers have detected signals produced by two neutron stars that collided millions of years ago.

Read More

LIGO Scientists Detect Another Cosmic Collision

Scientists using LIGO detected a third gravitational wave, this time from two colliding black holes located 3 billion light-years away.

Read More