Shine Brightly, Little Neutron Star

Neutron stars are incredibly dense remnants of dead stars. Mere kilometers across, they still manage to contain the mass of two or three full-sized suns. If they’re in a binary system with another star, their gravity lets them “feed” off the gas of their companion, and glow brighter.

But researchers investigating mysterious X-ray sources in other galaxies are finding something strange: neutron stars that burn hundreds of times brighter than they should be able to. And new research published in Nature Astronomy suggests that the answer has to do with a magnetic field 10 billion times stronger than the strongest one ever generated on Earth by human physics experiments.

Study co-author Matt Middleton, a lecturer in physics and astronomy at the University of Southampton, explains what this magnetic field could mean for the strange abilities of neutron stars, but also the first black holes in the universe.