 08/12/2022

Frenemies, Lovers, And The Fate Of The Cosmos: Our Galaxy Tells All

16:22 minutes

A woman with glasses looks into the camera with a thoughtful, gentle smile. A tattoo of a constellation peeks out from the right side of her shirt, by her collarbone.
Author Moiya McTier. Credit: Mindy Tucker

Our galaxy, the Milky Way, is 13.6 billion years old, all-knowing, and a little sassy. It has a rich social life of friends, frenemies, and even love interests—all other galaxies in the local group, including the stunning Andromeda. And the Milky Way is a little disappointed that we’ve stopped telling as many stories about it. 

Or at least, that’s how folklorist and astronomer Dr. Moiya McTier imagines the galaxy’s personality when writing her new book, “The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy.” The book stretches from the beginning of the universe to the birth of our planet, and then on to the eventual theoretical end of the cosmos. Along the way, we learn both the science of how stars form and galaxies collide, and the many stories and myths humans have told about these bodies throughout our relatively brief lives.

McTier joins Ira to tell all (on behalf of the Milky Way), and explain the importance of story in scientific knowledge and discovery.

Read an excerpt of “The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy” here.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Moiya McTier

Moiya McTier is an astronomer, folklorist and author of “The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy,” based in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Bubbles At The Center Of The Milky Way

A million years ago, the black hole at the center of our galaxy burped. Now, scientists are exploring what the resulting bubbles might say about our kinship with...

Read More

Stunning JWST Images Show New Details Of The Universe

This week, the world watched as the first science images from the JWST were unveiled. Here’s what it means for astronomy.

Read More