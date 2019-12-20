 12/20/2019

The Secret Life Of Mistletoe (When It’s Not Christmas)

green plants with white berries
Mistletoe and its berries. Credit: Alexbrn, via Wikimedia Commons

This time of year, it’s not uncommon to see a little sprig of greenery hanging in someone’s doorway. It’s probably mistletoe, the holiday decoration that inspires paramours standing beneath it to kiss.

But as it turns out, we may have miscast mistletoe as the most romantic plant of the Christmas season. In reality, the plant that prompts your lover’s kiss is actually a parasite. Ira talks with evolutionary biologist Josh Der about the myth and tradition behind the parasitic plant, and what it may be up to the other 11 months of the year. 

Segment Guests

Joshua Der

Joshua Der is an assistant professor of Biological Sciences at California State University, Fullerton in Fullerton, California.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

