 02/01/2019

More Desalination, More Problems?

4:15 minutes

industrial plant on the sunny shore of a bright blue ocean
A desalination plant in Dubai. Credit: Shutterstock

Desalination is the process that converts saltwater into water that can used for drinking, agriculture, or industrial uses. In the United States, desalination is used as a supplementary source. For example, 10 percent of the water supply in San Diego county in California comes from desalination. But in the Middle East, the number is much higher—48 percent of the world’s desalinated water is created in the region. But desalination produces brine, a salty byproduct that can contain other chemicals. Journalist Tik Root talks about the trade-offs when it comes to desalination.

Further Reading:

Segment Guests

Tik Root

Tik Root is a freelance journalist based in Washington, D.C.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About John Dankosky

John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.

