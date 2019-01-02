More Desalination, More Problems?
4:15 minutes
Desalination is the process that converts saltwater into water that can used for drinking, agriculture, or industrial uses. In the United States, desalination is used as a supplementary source. For example, 10 percent of the water supply in San Diego county in California comes from desalination. But in the Middle East, the number is much higher—48 percent of the world’s desalinated water is created in the region. But desalination produces brine, a salty byproduct that can contain other chemicals. Journalist Tik Root talks about the trade-offs when it comes to desalination.
