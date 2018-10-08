 08/10/2018

From Skyscrapers to Sand Thieves—Digging into the World of Sand

20:55 minutes

When you think of sand, thoughts of the ocean and sand castles probably come to mind. But sand can be found in much more than beachfronts. Sand is a key ingredient in concrete for skyscrapers, silicon for computer chips, and the glass for your smartphone.

Vince Beiser, journalist and author of the book The World in a Grain: The Story of Sand and How it Transformed Civilization, traveled to sand mines in India and beach nourishment projects around the world to follow the story of how sand has become a vital resource. He talks about the many uses of sand in our everyday lives and some of the consequences that come from our dependence on this natural resource.

Segment Guests

Vince Beiser

Vince Beiser is a journalist and author of “The World in a Grain: The Story of Sand and How It Transformed Civilization” (Riverhead books, 2018).

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

