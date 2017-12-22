 12/22/2017

Much More Than Partridges In Pear Trees

34:13 minutes

This year, a snowy owl has been spotted in Minnesota. Photo by Silver Leapers/flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Flocks of avid bird watchers emerge around the holidays in an attempt to catch a glimpse of their favorite feathered friends flying overhead during the winter migration. So far this season, a rare European corn crake was spotted off the coast of New York, and snowy owls have been spied in Minnesota. Wildlife ecologist J. Drew Lanham and birder Laura Erickson fill us in on what’s been seen so far during the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count—and what birds we should watch for in the new year.   

Plus, a few young listeners of the Brains On! podcast—the science podcast powered by kids’ curiosity—quiz our experts on bird behavior, migration and conservation.

 

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Laura Erickson

Laura Erickson is author of the National Geographic Pocket Guide to the Birds of North America (National Geographic, 2013). She’s based in Duluth, Minnesota.

More From Guest
Drew Lanham

Drew Lanham is a professor of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.

More From Guest
Judith Bailey

Judith Bailey is a Master Birder and a field trip leader for the Travis Audubon Society in Austin, Texas.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Crows, A Bird That’s Not Bird-Brained

An ode to the brainy antics of the corvid family, from funerals to tool use to human facial recognition.

Read More

Birds Of A Feather, Photograph Together

The 2017 Audubon Photography Awards are in, and the winners are a real hoot.

Read More