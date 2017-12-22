Much More Than Partridges In Pear Trees
34:13 minutes
Flocks of avid bird watchers emerge around the holidays in an attempt to catch a glimpse of their favorite feathered friends flying overhead during the winter migration. So far this season, a rare European corn crake was spotted off the coast of New York, and snowy owls have been spied in Minnesota. Wildlife ecologist J. Drew Lanham and birder Laura Erickson fill us in on what’s been seen so far during the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count—and what birds we should watch for in the new year.
Plus, a few young listeners of the Brains On! podcast—the science podcast powered by kids’ curiosity—quiz our experts on bird behavior, migration and conservation.
Laura Erickson is author of the National Geographic Pocket Guide to the Birds of North America (National Geographic, 2013). She’s based in Duluth, Minnesota.
Drew Lanham is a professor of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.
Judith Bailey is a Master Birder and a field trip leader for the Travis Audubon Society in Austin, Texas.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.