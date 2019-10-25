Mucus: It’s Snot What You Think
21:58 minutes
Make your own slime and learn more about the many kinds of mucus in a hands-on SciFri education activity!
Without mucus, you couldn’t blink, swallow, smell, or taste. You couldn’t digest your food, either. In fact, you wouldn’t even exist. The slimy material is the miraculous reason for our survival.
Mucus is a ubiquitous natural goo. Jellyfish and hagfish have it; corals, which spend 40% of their daily energy intake producing mucus, are coated with it; even vegetables ooze it.
“Okra is heavily snotty,” says MIT biochemist Katharina Ribbeck.
Ribbeck says mucus has too often been disregarded as a waste product, when in fact it performs crucial functions within our bodies—from taming our microbiome to protecting us against virulent bacteria.
The substance is built from tiny thread-like polymers that look like bottle brushes, she says, and that backbone is studded with sugars called glycans. Those sugars appear to be one of the key ingredients that allows mucus to pacify problematic pathogens, according to a new study from Ribbeck’s group. The work is in the journal Nature Microbiology.
In this segment, Ribbeck talks with Ira about the molecular complexities of mucus, and the many wondrous qualities of this potent and protective natural goo.
And if you want to keep exploring the wide world of mucus this weekend, you can experiment with making your own in our hands-on activity!
Katharina Ribbeck is a biochemist and professor at MIT. She runs the Biogels Lab in MIT’s Department of Biological Engineering in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.