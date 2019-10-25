 10/25/2019

Mucus: It’s Snot What You Think

21:58 minutes

a black and white microscope image of a network of mesh, which is the mucin proteins
This is a scanning electron microscope (SEM) image of the polymer network that makes up mucins. Credit: Katharina Ribbeck

Make your own slime and learn more about the many kinds of mucus in a hands-on SciFri education activity!

Without mucus, you couldn’t blink, swallow, smell, or taste. You couldn’t digest your food, either. In fact, you wouldn’t even exist. The slimy material is the miraculous reason for our survival. 

Mucus is a ubiquitous natural goo. Jellyfish and hagfish have it; corals, which spend 40% of their daily energy intake producing mucus, are coated with it; even vegetables ooze it.

“Okra is heavily snotty,” says MIT biochemist Katharina Ribbeck. 

a three-dimensional scan of plots of mucus that have been scanned by a microscope. they have been colored green
A 3D microscope image of fluorescent microbial communities in the presence (right) or absence of mucus (left). These images show that mucus gels can prevent the formation of surface attached microbial communities (biofilms) by keeping cells in a suspended state. In these pictures, the researchers image fluorescent Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Credit: Katharina Ribbeck/MIT Biogel Laboratory

Ribbeck says mucus has too often been disregarded as a waste product, when in fact it performs crucial functions within our bodies—from taming our microbiome to protecting us against virulent bacteria. 

The substance is built from tiny thread-like polymers that look like bottle brushes, she says, and that backbone is studded with sugars called glycans. Those sugars appear to be one of the key ingredients that allows mucus to pacify problematic pathogens, according to a new study from Ribbeck’s group. The work is in the journal Nature Microbiology

In this segment, Ribbeck talks with Ira about the molecular complexities of mucus, and the many wondrous qualities of this potent and protective natural goo.

And if you want to keep exploring the wide world of mucus this weekend, you can experiment with making your own in our hands-on activity!

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Katharina Ribbeck

Katharina Ribbeck is a biochemist and professor at MIT. She runs the Biogels Lab in MIT’s Department of Biological Engineering in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The House That Snot Built

The giant larvacean, a marine invertebrate, uses mucus to filter its food—and it could play a huge role in moving carbon around the ocean.

Read More

Algae, The Mighty Slime Of The Planet

Researchers are tapping into the power of algae for everything from agriculture, alternative fuels, to making cows burp less methane.

Read More