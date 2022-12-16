 12/16/2022

A Promising New Treatment Emerges For Multiple Myeloma

13:12 minutes

a microscopic image of a cluster of a couple dozen purple cells with darker purple dots inside each of them
Multiple myeloma cells in bone marrow. Credit: Shutterstock

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that affects cells inside a patient’s bone marrow. Nearly all multiple myeloma patients will relapse at some point in their treatment, becoming resistant to first one, then another frontline intervention.

But a new kind of therapy, a bispecific antibody called Talquetamab, has been showing promise in clinical trials—both in treating the cancer, and keeping patients in remission longer. A bispecific antibody works as a kind of bond between a T-cell that might otherwise not be doing its job and the myeloma cell itself, forcing the T-cell to attack the cancer.

Ira talks to Dr. Ajai Chari, who is leading the clinical trials of Talquetamab, about the historic difficulty of treating multiple myeloma, and why this new therapeutic approach may lead to more patients living longer lives.

Segment Guests

Ajai Chari

Dr. Ajai Chari is director of clinical research for the Multiple Myeloma Program at the Mt. Sinai Icahn School of Medicine in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

