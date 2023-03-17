 03/17/2023

Naked Mole-Rats Are Eternally Fertile

6:10 minutes

naked mole rat inside a clear struture
A naked mole-rat (Heterocephalus glaber) female. Credit: UPMC

There may be no stranger—or more impressive—critter than the naked mole-rat. They may look unassuming, but they can defy aging, have an astonishingly high pain tolerance, and are resistant to cancer. And their list of superpowers doesn’t stop there.

Scientists recently discovered yet another way these rodents reject the mammalian status quo: by producing egg cells, and staying fertile, until the day they die. This makes them unlike humans, whose ovaries eventually stop producing eggs. So what can we learn about fertility from these strange critters?

Ira talks with the lead researcher of this study, Dr. Miguel Brieño-Enriquez, assistant professor at the Magee-Womens Research Institute and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences. 

Sign Up For Our Radio Roundup Newsletter

The essential science news headlines delivered to your inbox every week. On Thursday, Ira will send you a note about the science stories that have him captivated—and on Monday, we’ll give you the show highlights.

Subscribe

Segment Guests

Miguel Brieño-Enriquez

Dr. Miguel Brieño-Enriquez is an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh Magee-Womens Research Institute in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

A Reproductive Mystery In Honey Bee Decline

Queen honeybees store all the sperm they need for a lifetime. Studying them could help declining hives.

Read More

The Naked Mole Rat Defies The Laws Of Aging

These rodents not only live for thirty years or more, but “age” could be meaningless to them.

Read More