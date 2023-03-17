Naked Mole-Rats Are Eternally Fertile

There may be no stranger—or more impressive—critter than the naked mole-rat. They may look unassuming, but they can defy aging, have an astonishingly high pain tolerance, and are resistant to cancer. And their list of superpowers doesn’t stop there.

Scientists recently discovered yet another way these rodents reject the mammalian status quo: by producing egg cells, and staying fertile, until the day they die. This makes them unlike humans, whose ovaries eventually stop producing eggs. So what can we learn about fertility from these strange critters?

Ira talks with the lead researcher of this study, Dr. Miguel Brieño-Enriquez, assistant professor at the Magee-Womens Research Institute and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences.

Sign Up For Our Radio Roundup Newsletter

The essential science news headlines delivered to your inbox every week. On Thursday, Ira will send you a note about the science stories that have him captivated—and on Monday, we’ll give you the show highlights.

Subscribe