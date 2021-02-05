 02/05/2021

A Reproductive Mystery In Honey Bee Decline

8:59 minutes

a researcher in a beekeeping outfit stands behind two wooden beams covered in bees and small honey combs
North Carolina State University researcher Alison McAfee prepares queen cells to go into honey bee mating colonies. Credit: Alison McAfee

As global honey bee decline continues through yet another decade, researchers have learned a lot about how complicated the problem actually is. Rather than one smoking gun, parasites like the varroa mite, combined with viruses, pesticides, and other factors are collectively undermining bee health to an alarming degree.

a view of a honeycomb from above that is covered with worker honey bees and a queen bee in the middle. the queen bee has a distinct golden, orange color and is slightly larger than the worker bees
A Cordovan queen (centered in gold) imported from California. Credit: Alison McAfee

One part of the mystery is the increasing rate of ‘queen failure,’ when a reproducing queen is no longer able to produce enough fertilized eggs to maintain the hive. When this happens, beekeepers must replace the queen years before they ordinarily might. 

Producer Christie Taylor talks to North Carolina State University researcher Alison McAfee about one possible reason this may occur—a failure to maintain the viability of the sperm they store in their bodies after a single mating event early in life. The condition may be caused by temperature stress, immune stress, or a combination of factors. McAfee explains this problem, plus the bigger mystery of how queens manage to keep sperm alive as long as they do.

Further Reading

  • Check out the full paper on the sperm viability in queen honey bees in Communications Biology
  • Read the news story from North Carolina State University.
  • Learn more about how heat impacts fertility in the queen bees in a news story by the University of British Columbia.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Alison McAfee

Alison McAfee is a postdoctoral researcher at North Carolina State University and University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

Explore More

Bumblebee Barf? Yaaas Queen!

Bumblebees are one of our most important native pollinators. To learn more about them, researchers study their vomit.

Watch Video

A Viral Battle In The Honey Bee Hive

An evolutionary arms race between bees and a virus may change hive behavior.

Read More