 10/11/2019

Understanding The Trust (And Distrust) In Science

24:47 minutes

water reaching up high to the edge of a building. right at the edge of the building where the water meets the building are the words in red graffiti "i don't believe in global warming." the words appear to be slipping beneath the water line
A spray painting by street artist Banksy on a wall by Regent’s canal in Camden, London. It was done in response to the 2009 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credit: Dunk/flickr/CC BY 2.0

Despite widely reported attacks on science, the vast majority of Americans continue to trust scientists, according to the latest survey from the Pew Research Center. Many listeners of Science Friday might take it as a given that we should trust science, but is that trust well-founded? Naomi Oreskes, history of science professor at Harvard University, argues that we should. In her new book, Why Trust Science?, she explains how science works and what makes it trustworthy. (Hint: it’s not the scientific method.) 

Read an excerpt of Oreske’s new book Why Trust Science?

Segment Guests

Naomi Oreskes

Naomi Oreskes is the author of Why Trust Science? (Princeton University Press, 2019) and co-author of the book Merchants of Doubt (Bloomsbury Press, 2010). She’s also a professor in the department of the history of science and an affiliated professor in earth and planetary sciences at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a development producer for Science Friday. She co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast. She’s also Science Friday’s resident Canadian.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

