Despite widely reported attacks on science, the vast majority of Americans continue to trust scientists, according to the latest survey from the Pew Research Center. Many listeners of Science Friday might take it as a given that we should trust science, but is that trust well-founded? Naomi Oreskes, history of science professor at Harvard University, argues that we should. In her new book, Why Trust Science?, she explains how science works and what makes it trustworthy. (Hint: it’s not the scientific method.)

Read an excerpt of Oreske’s new book Why Trust Science?

Further Reading

See the Pew Research Center survey in August that found that confidence in science is rising among Americans.

Read an article in the Washington Post that reports that Americans increasingly see climate change as a crisis.

