NASA Gets Its Moment In The Sun (Finally)

Even NASA has a bucket list. This summer the space agency plans to send a spacecraft into the sun’s atmosphere, a goal NASA scientists have had since the agency was first founded. What makes the mission possible now? A new heat shield that can withstand 2,600 degrees of heat on its exterior, while keeping sensitive scientific instruments at room temperature. Sarah Kaplan, science writer for the Washington Post, describes what happened when she saw the new heat shield in person. Plus, new evidence of human remains discovered outside of Africa continues to reveal more about when and why our ancestors first left the continent. And the Doomsday clock strikes two minutes until midnight!