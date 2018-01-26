 01/26/2018

NASA Gets Its Moment In The Sun (Finally)

7:08 minutes

a group of nasa scientists with testing equipment in a white lab
Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Ed Whitman

Even NASA has a bucket list. This summer the space agency plans to send a spacecraft into the sun’s atmosphere, a goal NASA scientists have had since the agency was first founded. What makes the mission possible now? A new heat shield that can withstand 2,600 degrees of heat on its exterior, while keeping sensitive scientific instruments at room temperature. Sarah Kaplan, science writer for the Washington Post, describes what happened when she saw the new heat shield in person. Plus, new evidence of human remains discovered outside of Africa continues to reveal more about when and why our ancestors first left the continent. And the Doomsday clock strikes two minutes until midnight!

Segment Guests

Sarah Kaplan

Sarah Kaplan is a science reporter at the Washington Post in Washington D.C..

