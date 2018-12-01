The Surprising Life Inside Frozen Soil
16:39 minutes
16:39 minutes
In many places across the U.S., winter soil is blanketed with frost and snow—a seemingly lifeless environment. Although the warmth of spring is still months away, beneath the surface is a different story. Matthew Wallenstein, associate professor of ecosystems science and sustainability at Colorado State University, says there is a wealth of activity as microbes exchange nutrients with soil and root systems even in frozen soils. He’s joined by Colleen Iversen, ecosystem ecologist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, to discuss the life that’s teeming in some of the world’s frostiest soils in the Arctic tundra.
[In a basement laboratory, two roboticists have created sensing, swimming, swarming microscopic robots.]
Matthew Wallenstein is an associate professor in the Department of Ecosystems Science and Sustainability at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Colleen Iversen is a senior staff scientist and ecosystems ecologist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.