 01/12/2018

The Surprising Life Inside Frozen Soil

16:39 minutes

Credit: Shutterstock

In many places across the U.S., winter soil is blanketed with frost and snow—a seemingly lifeless environment. Although the warmth of spring is still months away, beneath the surface is a different story. Matthew Wallenstein, associate professor of ecosystems science and sustainability at Colorado State University, says there is a wealth of activity as microbes exchange nutrients with soil and root systems even in frozen soils. He’s joined by Colleen Iversen, ecosystem ecologist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, to discuss the life that’s teeming in some of the world’s frostiest soils in the Arctic tundra.

Segment Guests

Matthew Wallenstein

Matthew Wallenstein is an associate professor in the Department of Ecosystems Science and Sustainability at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Colleen Iversen

Colleen Iversen is a senior staff scientist and ecosystems ecologist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

